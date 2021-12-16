Two PHCs receive national awards for exemplary work

Sheeri, Shangus gets honors, DHSK congratulates exemplary work of staff

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today congratulated PHC Sheeri and PHC Shangus for receiving national awards for their exemplary work and thanked UT Administration particularly Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health and Medical Education Department Shri Vivek Bhardwaj for his constant support and encouragement.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has communicated a letter to Shri Vivek Bhardwaj and accorded National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to PHC Sheeri, Baramulla in recognition of the high standards of quality and performance maintained by the hospital.

PHC Sheeri has become first Public Hospital from Kashmir Division that has been granted the NQAS certification. The PHC was assessed by a team of certified empanelled External Assessors from 26th to 27th of November this year. The health facility scored an overall rating of 83.6 percent and met the criteria required for achieving NQAS.

Similarly, on Monday Health and Wellness Center at PHC Sheikhpora Anantnag has been awarded by the Union Health Ministry on National Universal Day.

The Director has congratulated the two hospitals for the new feat and also appreciated the role of health care workers including doctors and paramedical staff. Dr Mushtaq congratulated Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Dr Meerji Andrabi, the then Block Medical Officer Sheeri Dr Rudayana and appreciated them for their tireless work.

The director thanked Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar for their constant support for the health care institutions in the district.

Dr Mushtaq also expressed gratitude and special thanks to Mission Director, National Health Mission, Shri Yasin M Choudhary for his constant support and encouragement to health employees.

The director has appreciated the efforts of staff members of both the hospitals and said in the future other hospitals will also work and get awards and achievements at the national level.

“I am very happy to see our hospitals getting recognition at the national level. I promise all the possible help all the hospitals and their staff,” he said.

The director said that such events are an inspiration for all the health care institutions and employees and they should work more and more to get recognized.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has also been awarded second prize for the category of Highest Number Non-Communicable Disease Screenings. NCD clinics are run in major hospitals of DHSK as well as in Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print