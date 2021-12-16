Police solves burglary in Budgam, accused arrested

Srinagar: Police have solved a burglary case in Budgam and arrested two burglars,besides stolen property worth more than one lac has been recovered.
Police Station Magam received a complaint from one person namely Mukhtar Ahmad Mir son of Adul Aziz Mir resident of Hyderpora stating therein that during the intervening night of 06/07 November 2021, some unknown burglars broke open his shop and looted cigarettes worth more than one lakh rupees.
Accordingly, a case FIR number 242/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Magam and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, an accused person who was earlier involved in other theft case namely Muzaffar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Hanjiwera Pattan was rounded up & called for questioning. During questioning, he confessed the crime and disclosed the role of another accused person identified as Ibrahim Hajam son of Mohammad Qasim Hajam resident of Nehar Colony Mirgund Pattan. Stolen property worth more than Rs 1 lakh was also recovered. Both the accused person were arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. The investigation of the case is going on.
