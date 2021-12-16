J&K to rollout trilingual land passbooks in Urdu, Hindi and English

Chief Secretary directs Revenue Deptt to ensure ease of access to the public

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the Revenue Department to roll out trilingual land passbooks as a measure to fill the information vacuum and promote people’s ease of access to the revenue record. The first-of-its-kind land passbook will be issued to the legal owners of land in Jammu and Kashmir in Urdu, English, and Hindi languages.

Under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Revenue Department has scanned voluminous revenue records and placed them in the public domain under the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ for people’s scrutiny. Over three lakh and twenty-five thousand visitors have already visited the site in the last 6 weeks.

As a reform to further boost transparency in the public dealings of the Revenue Department, the Chief Secretary has directed the Department to evolve a mechanism of issuing revenue passbooks to the people, containing information on all their legal land possessions within one month for formal issuance by 26th January 2022. The process will be completed in the districts of Jammu and Srinagar by 31st March 2022 and in all other districts by 15th August 2022.

As a further measure to improve service delivery, all processes will be digitized, including applications made by the public which will enhance transparency and accountability.

