A govt building abandoned by govt

BUDGAM: A government building constructed 17 years ago at Rathsun village in Beerwah Tehsil now stands in ruin, though the locals continue to call it the “Patwari Khana”.

Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a local resident, told Kashmir Reader that the government started construction work on the building 17 years ago and the construction was fully completed in the year 2005.

“This building was used by revenue officials who maintained records of ownership of agricultural land and residency land in the village,” Dar informed.

He said that the building was never fenced for protection, and was soon abandoned. “Kids started playing in its premises and this building was not used by the government for long, which resulted in its condition deteriorating,” he said.

Ajaz Ahmad, another local resident, said that the building is now more of an animal shelter, where cattle, sheep, and dogs enter at will. “Its walls, windows, doors and roof are all damaged. If the government had fenced it properly, this building would have remained safe, as it was constructed in an open field,” he said.

Ahmad said that the government should renovate this building so that it once again can serve as a revenue office, which will provide relief to the people who have to go to distant places for official work.

Haroon Rashid, Tehsildar Beerwah, told Kashmir Reader that the building was constructed as a Panchayat Ghar for the village. Later, revenue officials started attending to work in the building, which is the reason why people called it “Patwari Khana,” he explained.

“As per the records, it is not a Patwari Khana,” Rashid said.

