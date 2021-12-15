Two Covid deaths, 134 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir while 134 new cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 103 cases were detected in Kashmir and 31 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 147 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and 115 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 44 cases, Baramulla reported 26 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 09 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 01 case, Ganderbal reported 12 cases, Shopian reported no case while as Kulgam reported 01 fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 04 cases, Kathua reported 02 case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 04 case, Kishtwar reported no cases, while as Ramban and Reasi no fresh case for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 43,765 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,73,48,551, it said.
