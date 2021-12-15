HC orders medical examination of ex-BOPEE chairman

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday directed government authorities to ensure that the former Chairman of the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), Mushtaq Ahmad Peer be examined by the medical board and furnish the report before the court.

In terms of a court order dated 25 November, 2021 court had directed the Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, to constitute a medical Board for facilitating the medical examination of the convict and furnishing of the report.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Akram Chowdhary, it was submitted that the communication has been sent by the Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Hospital, Srinagar, to Superintendent Central Jail, Kathi Darwaza, Srinagar dated 13 December, 2021 asking the Jail Superintendent to produce the petitioner before him on 15 December, 2021 so as to get him examined in line with the directions passed by this Court.

The bench while taking the submission on record directed Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) to ensure that the petitioner is produced before the Medical Board on the appointed date and the report be submitted on the next date of hearing.

On previous hearing senior Counsel Z A Qureshi appearing for the appellant had submitted that, for the present, the petitioner is pressing for relief relating to grant of bail on medical grounds.

He had submitted that the petitioner is suffering from severe chronic ailments, viz., Diabetes Mellitus, Essential Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease. Besides this, the petitioner has undergone surgical procedure for treatment of right lung consolidation with right pneumonic effusion.

It was also contended that due to petitioner’s underlying conditions he is at risk of getting severe Covid-19 infection inside the jail.

In this regard, a direction was issued by court to the Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar to constitute a Medical Board comprising Specialists/Experts from the relevant fields who shall examine the health condition of the petitioner and file a detailed report in this regard indicating as to whether the petitioner’s ailment can be managed while being in jail.

In April 2018, a special anti-corruption court at Srinagar sentenced Peer to a total of 16 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the 2012 Common Entrance Test (CET) paper leak scam.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print