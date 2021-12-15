Skill Development dept orders promotion of 54 officers after 12 years

JAMMU: Skill Development Department orders promotion of 54 officers after a gap of 12 years.
The officers which have been promoted include Head of Departments in different streams, Lecturers and Training and Placement Officers in three separate orders issued vide No 95-(JK) DSD of 2021, 96-(JK) DSD of 2021 and 97-(JK) DSD of 2021, dated 14-12-2021 .
The order also reads that this shall however be outcome of any writ petition pending before any court of law.
The Officers and Officials of Skill Development Department hailed the efforts of Principal Secretary Dr Samoon for his tireless efforts to streamline the functioning of the department.
They said that the stagnation in the department was marring the prospects of the employees.
The employees also thanked the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary, Dr. A K Mehta.
