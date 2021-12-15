ADC B’la chairs meeting, reviews road safety measures

BARAMULLA: In order to discuss and evolve a policy for effective traffic management in Baramulla district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Mohd Ahsan Mir today chaired a meeting of concerned officers here at Baramulla.

A threadbare discussion was held on the subject during which ADC directed the concerned officers to ensure Road Safety Audit of all roads of the district, besides, fixing road signages, speed limits at required places. He asked them to coordinate in streamlining the traffic management in the district.

On the occasion, measures to evade traffic congestion in the district, more especially at Sangrama was discussed in the meeting during which ADC instructed the Police and Motor Vehicles Department to make a special symbolic traffic lining for smooth plying of the vehicles at the spot.

He also directed the concerned authorities to install proper signage boards on all the roads in the accident prone areas with clear indication of speed limit around vulnerable areas, besides removing the hoardings which create a problem during driving.

It was decided in the meeting that a mechanism shall be put in place to conduct drives for preventing wrong parking of vehicles in traffic sensitive and busy areas across the district as a part of road safety measures.

With regard to the huge traffic congestion on several locations in the district, ADC directed the concerned to take stringent action against the shopkeepers, vendors and others for indulging in road encroachments and creating impediments for smooth plying of vehicles.

Moreover, Police and Municipal Committee authorities were instructed to remove vendors from road sides and footpaths particularly in congested market places.

ADC further directed ARTO to organize a road safety awareness programme in collaboration with the Education and Health Departments to inform people regarding traffic norms and road safety measures.

The ADC enjoined upon all the officers to play a proactive role in implementing the road safety action plan for the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Education Officer GM Lone,ARTO Baramulla, Mubashir Jaan,DSP Headquarters Baramulla, Executive Engineers of R&B ,Executive officers Municipal Committees and other stakeholders.

