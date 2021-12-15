Hizb militant killed in overnight Pulwama Gunfight, Operation over

Srinagar,:A militant of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an overnight encounter at Uzrampathri area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A top police officer confirmed about killing of Hizb militant, while identifying him as Feroz Ahmad Dar resident of Pulwama.

Dar had joined militant ranks in 2017 and was involved in many militancy related incidents, the officer added.

Earlier Reports Said that a joint team of Police and army launched a nocturnal cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

