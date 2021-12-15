ADM Ganderbal imposes fine of Rs 32000 on errant traders

GANDERBAL: Court of Adjudicating Officer, Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed fine of Rs. 32000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the Sec. 51&52 of FSS Act-2006 during inspections within the District by the Concerned Food Safety Officers.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the food safety and standards, listed before the adjudicating officer.
He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of food safety and standards Act and rules thereunder by the food business operators of the district will be dealt with more strictly in the coming time.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Concerned Enforcement Agency was directed by the Adjudicating Officer under FSS Act-2006, to take Stern action against the Violators so that Consumers Can be provided wholesome and safe food.