With 50% chances, plains likely to receive fresh snowfall tonight: Weatherman

Srinagar:As the intense cold conditions continued across Kashmir, the weatherman here has predicted light snowfall in the plains during the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, saying that although the possibility is very less.

“As the higher reaches including Gulmarg received fresh light snowfall in the afternoon today, there is a possibility of light snowfall in plains tonight with only 50 percent chances,” Director Meteorological department (MeT), Sonum Lotus said .

He said that there is forecast of major snowfall till December 30, but with 50 percent chances only, plains of Kashmir may experience light snowfall tonight, adding that in case the light snowfall occurs, the weather would improve from tomorrow only.

Lotus also added that with fresh snowfall, the night temperature may improve in plains as well as in higher reaches tonight—(KNO)

