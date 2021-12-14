HC grants ‘last chance’ to authorities for rehabilitation of Gulmarg shopkeepers

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday directed government authorities to inform the court what steps they have taken to rehabilitate the shopkeepers of Gulmarg who have been waiting for their rehabilitation since 1999.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Akram Chowdhary while expressing displeasure over the lackadaisical approach of the authorities on the matter observed that ‘a final and last chance’ of three weeks time is granted to concerned authorities falling which Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg and Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department will remain present before court to explain the reasons of delay for the rehabilitation of the shopkeepers.

On 17 September, Additional Advocate General (AAG), M A Chashoo had informed court that the Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg has taken all possible steps for the rehabilitation of shop-keepers but had also stated that he (CEO) is not the sole authority to take a decision in this regard and that other administrative authorities are also involved.

He had further stated that the matter is under active consideration before the Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department.

The court had directed the counsel to file an affidavit on behalf of the Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department to indicate as to why the matter has been delayed regarding rehabilitation of the shopkeepers.

Today when the matter came up for hearing, Counsel Chashoo again sought time to file the report before court.

It was observed that time and again, the time is sought but no steps are being taken to rehabilitate the affected shopkeepers.

“We give a last chance to the concerned authorities to file an affidavit in terms of order dated 17 September, 2021 failing which all respondents be present on next hearing,” court directed.

The court listed the matter on 3 March, 2022.

