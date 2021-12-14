Gold declines Rs 68 on muted global trends

New Delhi:Gold in the national capital on Tuesday dipped Rs 68 to Rs 47,280 per 10 gram in line with weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, th precious metal settled at Rs 47,348 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained Rs 114 to Rs 60,221 per kg from Rs 60,107 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,784 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.23 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.17 per cent down at USD 1,784 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices kept narrow trading range on mixed global cues over stronger dollar,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print