Srinagar: At least six people are feared dead while three are injured in a road accident near Chuchater, Rajgarh in Ramban district.

“There has been an unfortunate tempo accident near Chuchater, Rajgarh, in which 6 persons are feared dead and 3 injured.

Moving back towards site of accident. Medical team rushed. @diprjk @DisttRamban (sic),” the official twitter handle of Deputy Commissioner Ramban said—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print