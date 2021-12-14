Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 571 days

New Delhi: India logged 5,784 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 571 days, while the active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India’s total tally of Covid cases climbed to 3,47,03,644.

The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 71 days.The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 30 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 3,41,38,763, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 252 new fatalities include 203 from Kerala and 12 from Tamil Nadu.

Of the 203 deaths in Kerala, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 165 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Monday.

A total of 4,75,888 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,264 from Maharashtra, 43,170 from Kerala, 38,268 from Karnataka, 36,624 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,914 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,610 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

