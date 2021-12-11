Have got clues about Bandipora attack, presence of foreign militants very less in north Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that only a few foreign militants are active in north Kashmir and that the militants are targeting policemen for protecting people.

Talking to the media persons at slain Sopore cop’s home today, who was killed in an attack at Bandipora yesterday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said police have got the initial clues with regard to the attack and it is working to identify the involved militants.

“Police with the support of security forces has been protecting people and ensuring their well-being, which doesn’t suit the militants, thus are attacking the police force,” he said.

Asked about the number of foreign militants active in north Kashmir, Singh said that the number is not too high, but in the recent infiltrations, some of the militants have infiltrated. “Police is keeping eye on them. Some of them have been killed while the remaining will be neutralised soon,” he added—(KNO)

