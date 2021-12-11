2 women killed, minor girl injured as house collapses suddenly in Poonch

Poonch: Two women were killed and a minor girl injured when a kaccha house suddenly collapsed in Poonch district on Saturday.

Officials sais that at about 14:20 hours, one kachha house of Ashaq Hussain Son of Mohammad Sharief collapsed in village Mangnar, resulting in on the spot death of two women.

One of them has been identified as Zareena Akhter wife of Ashiq Hussain and another as Rahila Kouser daughter of Layaqat Hussain. A girl, Asma Kouser (8) daughter of Ashiq Hussain wad injured and shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

SSP Poonch Dr Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident . He said house collapsed suddenly. (GNS)

