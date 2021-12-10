Mortal remains of only 3 of 13 deceased identified

New Delhi: Out of the 13 people killed in the IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor, the mortal remains of only Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder could be identified, officials said on Thursday.

They said the mortal remains of only those identified will be released to the next of kin of those killed in the tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday.

“Process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities,” said an official.

They said appropriate funerals with military tradition of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with their family members.

Besides Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash which is one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

Officials said the bodies were charred because of which identification has become difficult.

They said family members of the deceased are being brought to Delhi to help the authorities in identifying the bodies, adding a number of mortal remains are being brought to the national capital. PTI

