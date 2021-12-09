Two Covid deaths, 151 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 151 fresh cases of the infection were recorded on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that one each death was reported in Kashmir and Jammu while 107 cases were recorded in Kashmir and 44 in Jammu.
Moreover, 111 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 15cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 22 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported 04cases, Samba reported 04, Poonch reported 09cases,Reasi reported 01 case while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/ 2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/ 2430581/ 2452052/ 2457313/ 2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 57,350doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,70,91,175, it said.