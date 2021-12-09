Tri-services inquiry already underway in chopper crash: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Singh said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that all efforts were being made to save IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.

A tri-services inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been ordered by the Indian Air Force. A team of investigators had reached Wellington yesterday (Wednesday) itself and started their work, Singh said.

Gen Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed.

The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours, Singh said.

He said the last rites of the other military personnel who died in the crash will also be conducted with appropriate military honours.

Lok Sabha paid tributes to the departed souls by observing a moment of silence.

