South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Check e Choland area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation Check E Choland area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources three militants of LeT/ TRF are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

