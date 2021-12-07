J&K reports 2 deaths, 108 new cases

SRINAGAR: A total of 108 new positive Covid-19 cases, 22 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir division, were reported on Monday, along with 2 Covid related deaths, 1 from Jammu Division and 1 from Kashmir Division.
Also, 151 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 30 from Jammu Division and 121 from Kashmir Division.
The official bulletin informed that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla reported 11 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 09cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 02cases,Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 07cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Jammu reported 11cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 07 cases, Kathua reported 01 case, Poonch reported 01 case, while Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases.
