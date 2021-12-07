Govt working tirelessly to mitigate the problems faced by people: Advisor Farooq Khan

Meets number of delegations, individuals at Civil Secretariat Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has said that Government is working tirelessly to mitigate the problems faced by common masses and is working on different fronts to ensure development, quality work, fair & transparent services delivery system and timely redressal of public grievances.

He was interacting with various delegations and individuals who called on him at civil secretariat Srinagar today.

A delegation of Citizen’s Forum Harwan led by Dr. G M Rather and Peer Milan appreciated the government’s resolve towards development and good governance. They put forth the demand of construction and upgradation of play fields in the area, establishment of health center near Hazratbal shrine, repairs of Dargah-foreshore-Shalimar link road, construction of sanitary complexes and some other issues of public interest.

DDC Chairman Kupwara, Irfan Pandit Puri also called on Advisor Khan and brought into his notice issues concerning the people of the district. He also discussed the development scenario of Kupwara district with Advisor.

A delegation of Imams of Wakf shrines & mosques led by Imam syed Sahib Sonwar, Peer Hussain Qadri also called on Advisor Khan and presented details about condition of Wakf properties and suggestions with regard to further beautification and facility upliftment for devotees. They discussed a variety of issues and appreciated the transparency brought into the system in Wakf board. CEO wakf Board Mufti Farewell u din and Tehsildar Wakf Zubair Ahmad were also present.

A delegation of casual labourers of Forest department demanded intervention of authorities for resolving their service matters and other issues.

Several individuals also called on Advisor and brought into his notice the problems and issues being faced by them which required attention of the administration.

The Advisor assured all the delegates and individuals that their guanine issues will be taken to logical conclusion at the earliest.

