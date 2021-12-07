CS for geo-tagging all developmental works, de-weeding ineligible PMAY(G) beneficiaries

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved by the Rural Development Department under various centrally sponsored schemes.

It was informed that under MGNREGA, the Department has registered 98% expenditure against the released amount by generating 170.87 lakh man-days employment through the issuance of 12.41 lakh job cards in the current financial year. The Department has completed 44,509 works and has ensured geo-tagging of 98.67% of works under phase I and 84% of works under phase II.

Under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), The Department has conducted capacity building training for 37,500 PRI members and 3500 sector enablers, besides undertaking construction and renovation of 41 Panchayat Bhawan. Additionally, 450 elected representatives were also sent on exposure visits outside J&K to study best practices being implemented in PRIs of other States and UTs. The RGSA Programme aims to develop and strengthen the capacities of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) for rural local governance to become more responsive towards local development needs.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), the Department has assisted 26,113 households in constructing pucca residential houses and has registered 60% expenditure against the released amount of Rs. 319.42 crore.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Rural Development Department has constructed 10,230 individual household toilets and 212 community toilets, besides focusing on the preparation of village-level solid/liquid waste management plans.

Further, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission has mobilized and linked 6,345 self-help groups (SHGs) to financial institutions and released Rs. 35.97 crore in favour of 4,244 SHGs. Under UMEED, it has covered 976 Mahila Kisan under agro-ecological programme (AEP); 292 Mahila Kisan under livestock assistance and provided 1,443 households with Agri-Nutri gardens. Under Startup Village Entrepreneurship Program (SVEP), the survey is underway in Rajouri and Anantnag districts for the subsequent rollout of benefits.

Moreover, under the Integrated Watershed Management Programme, the Department is implementing 41 projects each under phases IV and V to tap the potential of rainwater harvesting and augment water supply in the watersheds.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to ensure 100% geo-tagging of all assets being created under MGNREGA and PMAY(G), besides developing time-series data to track progression and development under the schemes. The Department was also asked to undertake de-weeding of ineligible beneficiaries under PMAY(G) and close the scheme by December 2021.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned to display the lists of all developmental works being undertaken in the current financial year at Panchayat Ghars including the expenditure on material and labour.

Dr. Mehta emphasized the creation of a database capturing the necessary information of PRI members and formulation of a mechanism to collect their feedback on completed works in their respective jurisdictions. “Work authentication by the concerned elected representative of the PRI will ensure proper monitoring of various developmental works and strengthen the grass-root democracy, he said”.

The Department was asked to ensure the creation of at least 20,000 SHGs and their linkage with various banks and markets.

