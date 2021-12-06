No trace of woman who went missing from Jammu bus stand

BUDGAM: Family members and relatives of the Aripathan woman who went missing from the Jammu bus stand, after returning from Lucknow by bus, on Sunday held a protest demonstration at Aripathan village demanding that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lucknow Police, and JK Government help them find her.

The family members and relatives of the missing woman blocked traffic on the Beerwah-Aripathan main road to press their demand.

Sumaira Farooq, wife of Hilal Ahmad Mir, resident of Aripathan Village in Beerwah Tehsil in Budgam district, went missing from the bus stand at Jammu three days ago.

Shafiya Bano, a family member of the missing woman, told Kashmir Reader that Sumaira went to Lucknow along with her two daughters, father and brother. “After they returned from Lucknow to the bus stand at Jammu, she said that she will buy some fruits for the kids. She went away to a nearby shop, but she did not return to the bus stand where her family was waiting for her,” Bano said.

She said that the father of Sumaira called her on her cellphone but she didn’t answer. The family then searched the entire area but they could not find her.

“Her father, Farooq Ahmad, filed a missing report at the police station at Jammu. Three days have been passed since but we have not received any information about her,” Bano said.

“We request the Prime Minister of India, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and the police to help us trace her. We are feeling helpless and hopeless at this time,” she said.

