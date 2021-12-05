Railway cop escapes unhurt in militant attack

Srinagar: Militants on Saturday fired upon a railway policeman in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, official sources said.
They said while the policeman escaped unscathed, police and security forces cordoned off Dogripora village of the Awantipora amid reports that militants went inside the village.
A police officer told GNS that railway policeman is “safe”.
“After attack militants went inside Dogripora village. The village has been cordoned off and searched are underway,” the officer added.
Srinagar: Militants on Saturday fired upon a railway policeman in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, official sources said.