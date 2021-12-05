HC issues bailable warrant against Executive Engineer in contempt plea

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued bailable warrant against Executive Engineer, Electric Maintenance Division 1st, Srinagar, to secure his presence before court to explain why he has failed to comply with court orders.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey issued the order after hearing a contempt plea filed by Abdul Khaliq Shah seeking implementation of court orders dated 28 December, 2016, wherein direction was passed to the respondents to release retiral benefits, including gratuity, leave salary, arrears of pay difference @ 25% and 50% during the intervening period of suspension, in favour of the petitioner in terms of the applicable norms.

The court noted that the needful has not been done on the part of the respondents despite clear directions from court.

Arshad Andrabi, the counsel representing the petitioner, also submitted before court that in terms of order dated 2nd of February, 2016, issued by the Chief Engineer, EM & RE Wing, Kashmir, the Executive Engineer, Electric Division 1st, Srinagar, it was directed to process and release the retiral benefits in favour of the petitioner due to him under rules. However, despite that, no follow-up action in respect thereto was taken.

Justice Magrey while hearing the submissions recorded that in view of the above position, coupled with the fact that none is present on behalf of the respondents, the Executive Engineer, Electric Maintenance Division 1st, Srinagar, should appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing.

“Registry to issue bailable warrants in the amount of Rs 20,000 to be executed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar for securing the presence of the officer before the court,” the judge said and directed.

The next hearing of the case will take place on 16 December.

