LG directs Admin to enforce Covid protocol, social distancing

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the COVID-19 situation in J&K and discussed preventive measures to be implemented against the emerging scenario.

While chairing the meetings of Covid Task Force and DCs, SPs, the Lt Governor observed that since WHO has declared Omicron as a ‘Variant of Concern’, the health officials and people must be more proactive.

The Lt Governor said that intensive testing, containment, and enhanced surveillance are required in areas reporting higher cases. He directed the Health officials to ensure utilization of full capacity of RT-PCR testing and vaccination.

Exhorting the Divisional commissioners for strict implementation of the testing and quarantine of travelers from foreign countries, the Lt Governor asked them to deploy Nodal officers for monitoring all international arrivals and proper testing of travelers.

The DCs were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of Covid protocol, masking, and social distancing.

The Lt Governor said that proper awareness at panchayat level should be organized with the help of members of PRIs. He termed the Covid Appropriate Behaviour as absolutely essential and critical, especially with the reports of new mutation.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to bring the number of due second doses to zero.

Instructions were also issued to the Superintendents of Police for ensuring strict following of CAB, and imposing fines for violation of covid protocols.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the analysis of Covid-19 situation, District-wise threat level, testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the UT, besides vaccination stock position and proportion of RAT/RTPCR testing and Covid Appropriate Behavior enforcements.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Sh Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the government, Home department; Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Sh Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.

