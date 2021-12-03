Kashmir records 140 daily Covid cases, 37 in Jammu

Srinagar: One hundred seventy seven Covid cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir while zero Covid deaths were reported on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 140 Covid was registered in Kashmir while 37 from Jammu division.
Moreover, 167 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 58 cases, Baramulla reported 29 cases, Budgam reported 13 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 11 cases, Anantnag reported 11 cases, Bandipora reported 07cases, Ganderbal reported 05cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 15 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported no case, Kathua reported 01 case, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 18 cases, Poonch reported 02cases while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 65,869 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,67,47,708, it added.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/ 2430581/ 2452052/ 2457313/ 2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
