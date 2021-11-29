Non- Local held along with a pistol in Bijbhera Anantnag: Police

Srinagar:Police on Monday arrested a non-local along with pistol and a Magazine in Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior Police officer said that they apprehended a person identifying him as Parvaiz Salmani son of Shameem Salmani a resident of Fareedpur Maan Bijnoor at present residing in Goriwan Bijbehara.

The police officer further said that one pistol along with a Magazine was recovered from his possession at Saloon Shop located at Gorwan Bijbehara.

An investigation in this regard has been initiated, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print