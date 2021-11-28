SMC suspends 2 officials, attaches CEO

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday suspended its two officials and attached a senior official after finding them guilty of dereliction of their duties.

The officials suspended include Zonal Enforcement Officer (north) and the concerned ward officer ward no 13 and attached Chief Enforcement Officer Mudasir Ahmad Banday with the office of Joint Commissioner administration (R) after finding them guilty of dereliction of their duties.

As per a suspension/attachment order from SMC, a construction was going on at Main Chowk Hajam Mohalla Batapora without having due permission for the activity and a team from the SMC was sent which corroborated the fact that the construction was going on in absence of the permission.

Later, ward officer of ward no 13 Irshad Ahmad Akmali and Zonal Enforcement Officer (North) Bashir Ahmad were put under suspension after finding them guilty of dereliction of their duties. The suspension order said that the two officials had failed to take necessary action as was due in this regard which is a serious negligence of duty.

However, Chief Enforcement Officer Mudasir Ahmad Banday was also attached to the office of Joint Commissioner Adm (R) in the wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, SMC in this regard has appointed two officials for conducting enquiry and submitting of report within 7 days. KNB

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print