Pak militant killed along LoC in Poonch: Army

Jammu: The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch district and has killed a Pakistani militant, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.
Alert Army troops detected the infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in a forward area of Bhimber Gali on late Thursday night, the spokesperson said.
They foiled the infiltration bid and eliminated a Pakistani militant, he said.
The body of the militant along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered, the spokesperson said.
An operation is in progress, he said.
