Anjuman aghast over continued restrictions on Friday prayers at Jama Masjid

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on Friday strongly reacted to the imposition of restrictions at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid in order to prevent people from offering congregational Friday prayers.
“Today once again in the morning, the authorities and the police locked the main gate of the Central Jama Masjid and prevented people having come from various parts of the Valley to perform their Friday prayers at their beloved mosque,” said the Anjuman in a statement.
It expressed concern over the policies pursued by the authorities saying all records of forcible closure of the grand mosque have been broken. It said the people are being deprived of all the rights including religious rights by force which is a cause of great uneasiness and anxiety for Muslims of Kashmir.
It also expressed concern over house detention of Umar Farooq and said he should be released so that he resumes his official responsibilities and peaceful activities.