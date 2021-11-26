24 Kgs RDX, 71 hand grenades destroyed in Reasi: Police

Reasi: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that the explosive seized during various militancy operations in subdivision Mahore of district Reasi has been destroyed.

Police station of area and SOG had seized grenades, IEDs, RDX in 15 militancy cases registered since 2009 in Mahore-Chassana area, police said.

These explosives remained in the safe custody of police since years and sensing security threat of accidental explosions, Reasi Police approached the concerned courts for seeking orders of lawful safe destruction of seized explosives, RDX and grenades, said police in an official statement.

After hearing petition of police, destruction orders were passed in two cases by Court of Sessions Judge Reasi whereas two cases were followed up in NIA Court Jammu and required orders were issued by NIA Court while destruction order in rest of eleven cases were passed by Court of JMIC Mahore.

On the directions of Court, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Shailender Singh constituted special joint team of sub-division Mahore, BDS Squad of Reasi Police and Engineering regiment of 58 RR to assist in the compliance of orders and with due precautions and meticulous planning, all explosives and allied materials were taken to safe place and the team of experts in explosives and blasts destroyed it with special care while following the due protocol, said police.

Police further informed that destroyed explosives included 71 hand grenades, 24 KGs of RDX, detonators, IED fuses, remotes of IEDs and icovers—(KNO)

