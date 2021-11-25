Two Covid deaths, 174 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported while 174 new positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
One death each was reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 149 new cases were reported from Kashmir division and 25 in Jammu, it said.
Moreover, 135 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 25 from Jammu Division and 110 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 58 cases, Baramulla reported 43 cases, Budgam reported 18 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 11 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 07 cases, Shopian reported 01 cases while as Kulgam reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur reported 01case,Rajouri reported 05 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 01 case, Poonch reported 01case, Kishtwar reported 04 cases while as Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 67,448doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,63,77,643.
The bulletin said that out of 17327416 test results available, 335881 samples have tested positive and 16991535 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 52,846 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.
