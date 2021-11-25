Ramban admin launches crackdown against traffic violators

DC books 260 vehicles on NH-44

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Massarat Islam today led a team of Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) during checking of vehicles here on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway conducted to launch a crackdown on the transporters indulging in overloading, over-speeding and violation of extant traffic rules.

During checking at Naka near Maroge, the Deputy Commissioner inspected several vehicles and advised the passengers to check the condition of vehicle and other necessary documents before starting their journey.

The DC informed that during intensified drive, the Motor Vehicle Department Ramban has checked nearly 1700 vehicles and challaned 260 transporters for different violations under MVD Act.

The DC said that MVD has also intensified the awareness drive across the district to sensitize the people, especially drivers and conductors about the traffic rules as well as road safety measures to avoid accidents that claim precious lives. Traffic Police and District Police have also intensified the checking drives in view of frequent accidents on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to negligent driving, he added.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Shafqat Majid informed that the MVD checking squad inspected more than 300 vehicles, of which 4 were seized and 37 were booked for violations of rules during checking on Wednesday.

ARTO and SHO, Ramban Sandeep Charak also sensitized the drivers and transporters about the traffic rules, and documents required for them during driving.

