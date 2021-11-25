Driver killed as tanker falls into gorge along Srinagar-Jammu highway

Banihal :A 55-year-old tanker driver was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said on Wednesday.
The tanker, carrying diesel to Srinagar, rolled down into a 500-feet gorge at Shaitani Nallah late on Tuesday, said Harnam Singh, in-charge of police post at Jawahar Tunnel.
The body of the tanker driver, Isher Dass of Kathua district, was retrieved from the gorge and handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, Singh said.
—PTI