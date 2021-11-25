Massive blaze guts BMO office in B’pora

Bandipora: A Block Medical Office (BMO) building was completely gutted in a massive blaze that broke out in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday evening, officials said.

The officials said that a massive fire broke out at the old District hospital building, which currently houses the office of BMO Bandipora.

However, the fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse off the flames. Nonetheless, the fire damaged the entire building.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while he said they have taken cognisance of the incident and have started investigation.

He said that there was no loss of life in the incident

