Gulmarg Coldest As Night Temperature Rises In Kashmir

Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, and most other places in Kashmir recorded rise in minimum temperature amid cloud cover on Thursday.

Two days after experiencing the coldest night of the season with temperature plummeting as low as minus 2.3°C, Srinagar witnessed 0.4°C against previous night’s 0.3°C, a meteorological department here said .

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of 0.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, he said. It was minus 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 2.0°C on previous night and it was the second coldest place across J&K.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.2°C against minus 0.1°C on previous night and normal of 0.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.1°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus1.2°C against 0.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against last night’s minus 7.1°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 1.6°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 6.4°C, the official said. (GNS)

