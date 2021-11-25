Admin launches anti-encroachment drive in Pampore, crackdown on wrong parking

PAMPORE: Revenue officials and Municipal Committee Pampore launched an anti-encroachment drive and crackdown on wrong parking in the Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

During the drive, the joint team removed encroachments from footpaths at many places in the town. Also launched a drive against wrong parking on hospital road at Namblabal and Drangbal.

A squad led by Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din carried out the anti-encroachment drive in Drangbal, Khrew Chowk and hospital road Namblabal Pampore.

The drive against roadside encroachments was intensified to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

At several places in Pampore, vendors and auto load carriers had set up stalls to sell fruit, vegetables , readymade clothes and shoes creating obstacles in the movement of the traffic, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that encroachments of three type were evicted.

“The shopkeepers who had encroached on footpaths, the footpaths were evicted and a number of items were seized, wrong parking along hospital road Namblabal Pampore.

Locals complain that encroachments by vendors and shopkeepers cause impediments in their movement and put their lives in danger. At the main market Khrew Chowk, Drangbal and hospital road Namblabal by fruit sellers, crockery sellers, kiryana and others have setup their stalls in the middle of the road, leaving a single lane for the vehicles and pedestrians.

The team seized about 3 trucks of material displayed by the vendors and shopkeepers in front of their shops and on footpaths causing traffic congestion and free flow of pedestrians.

He said that they have already warned many times vendors and shopkeepers to stop occupying roads and footpaths but they didn’t, so we started a drive again against the encroachment.

He again appealed to the vendors and shopkeepers to keep their goods within their establishments to avoid penal action against them and directed the street vendors to ply their rehries at Tanchibagh Sumo stand.

Locals of the Pampore told Kashmir Reader that everyday emergency vehicles of SDH Pampore get blocked due to traffic jams on hospital road Khrew Chowk and near JK bank Namblabal and Kadlabal while taking patients to the hospital due to illegal parking of vehicles outside the J&K bank branch Namblabal, Hospital road Kadlabal, by, vendors and wrong parking vehicles is causing inconvenience to the people of the area.

