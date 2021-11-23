NC anguished over fire incident in Jhelum Market in Baramulla

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday expressed profound anguish over the gutting of eight shops in a massive fire that broke out in Jhelum market in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
While expressing grief over the incident, party leader and MP Mohammad Akbar Lone expressed unison with the victim traders and prayed for their revival. He said the fire that emanated from a mobile accessories-cum-computer shop and spread rapidly to other adjacent shops, razing at least eight of them to rubble. He impressed upon the authorities to assess the losses so that the quantum of compensation is worked out and distributed without any delay.
Meanwhile, party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Zonal President Javed Ahmed Dar, District President Dr. Sajad Shafi and others have also expressed anguish over the incident and also sought compensation for the affected. The functionaries have asked administration to compensate the affected under various central sponsored schemes and SDRF funds.