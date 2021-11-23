Girl student’s death sparks protest at varsity over lack of hostel facilities

Ganderbal: A day after the death of a girl student at Central University Kashmir (CUK) here in Ganderbal district, students held a massive protest on Monday against the CUK administration, which they said is forcing students to reside at rented rooms outside the university.

On Sunday late evening, a female student from Poonch died while another was hospitalised in critical condition due to suffocation at their rented room in Wanipora in Saloora area in Ganderbal district.

Scores of students on Monday hit the roads to protest against the lack of residential facilities at the university. They said students coming from far-flung areas have been suffering due to the callous attitude of the CUK administration.

The protesting students were carrying placards seeking justice and facilities for the students. They said that after their persistent demands, transport facility was made available for the students but the CUK administration still does not provide any kind of boarding facilities to them.

“Dozens of times we approached the CUK administration but all our pleas fell on deaf ears. This university has been lacking all kinds of facilities. Even heating arrangements for the students are not available. Students who badly need hostel facilities are being deprived of the same,” the protesting students said, adding that the CUK administration must be held accountable for the unfortunate death of the girl student.

“There is no accountability. The administration just issues diktats for everything, never taking serious issues of the students into account,” they said.

