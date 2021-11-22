J&K records 165 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported one hundred and sixty five Covid positive cases on Sunday taking the total number of infection tally since the outbreak to above 3.35 lakh, an official bulletin said.
It said that the cases include 142 from Kashmir division and 23 from Jammu division.
Moreover, 160 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 21 from Jammu Division and 139 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 45 cases, Baramulla reported 35 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 03cases, Kupwara reported 13cases, Anantnag reported 07 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 18 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 14cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 02 cases, Reasi reported 05, Poonch reported 01 case while Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 39,887doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,61,76,055, it added.
