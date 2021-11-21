November’s positive cases surpass October’s in Kashmir, death toll highest in 5 months

Anantnag: The Covid infection tally of November has already surpassed the October tally in Kashmir even as the death toll attributed to the infection is highest in as many as five months.

The ten districts of Kashmir valley have had a total infection tally of 210449 since the beginning of the pandemic. 2279 people have so far lost their lives even as 206726 people have been declared Covid free after treatment.

At present Kashmir valley has 1444 active positive cases of Covid-19. The worrying factor, however, is the trend with which cases have been constantly witnessing an upward trend in the month of November.

In the first 20 days of November so far, 2529 fresh infections have been reported from across the Kashmir valley. The number is 239 ahead of October’s total tally of infections.

“And we are only 20 days into November. The final tally, I believe, is going to be way higher than even August’s and September’s tally of 2691 and 3234 infections in that order,” a senior official in the administration privy to data on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 this month is another major cause of concern. So far, 23 people have lost their lives to the infection in November.

“The death toll is the highest in the last five months. In fact October, September and August witnessed only 20 deaths in total, while 18 deaths were reported in July,” the official said, adding that the death toll was going to increase as well as the number of infections rapidly increasing.

Srinagar district, meanwhile, continues to be the eyesore in the face of the fight against Covid. The numbers in the district have been relentless be it of deaths or fresh infections.

“In November 14 deaths have been reported in Srinagar, which is a huge chunk of the total death toll of 23 in Kashmir valley,” the official said, adding that 728 fresh infections have been reported from the central Kashmir district in November.

In south Kashmir meanwhile, the Shopian district has again reported fresh cases of Covid after remaining free of the infection for the most part of November. “This shows how we might be losing track again. If precautions are not taken, we might see a serious surge in coming days, as it is getting colder,” the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print