South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam, 3rd Gunfight this week

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Ashmuji area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Ashmuji.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two militants are believed to be trapped.

Pertinently this week five militants were killed in two seperate gunfights in Kulgam.(GNS)

