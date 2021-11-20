Kulgam Encounter: 01 Unidentified Militant killed, operation on

Srinagar:An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Ashmuji area of South Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

 

A senior Police officer said that one militant has been killed in initial exchange of firing. However the identity of the militant is yet to be ascertained.

 

Earlier Reports said  that a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Ashmuji.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

