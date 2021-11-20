Please don’t mistake fear for consent: Lone

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman, Sajad Lone on Friday said that finally two bodies have been returned and thanked everyone for making it possible.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sajad Lone said that have seen such incidents in the past, but aloofness is distinctive.
“Finally, two bodies have been returned. But what times we live in. Have seen such incidents in the past. But aloofness is distinctive. The eeriness says it all. Thanks to all those who made it possible for bodies to be returned. May I say. Please don’t mistake fear for consent,” he Tweeted.
The authorities on Thursday night handed over the bodies of two civilians, Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, who were killed in an encounter in Hyderpora on Monday evening to their families after massive outcry and families contesting the police claims.