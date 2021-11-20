Hurriyat seeks body of Banihal civilian

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called upon the authorities to return the body of Amir Ahmad Magray, a resident of Gool, the third civilian killed in Hyderpora Hyderpora encounter without delay.

“Hurriyat asks the authorities to desist from the criminal practice of ceasing bodies and denying their families the right to a proper burial. It is abhorrently inhuman. It calls on the authorities to stop the wanton violence in Kashmir,” it said in a statement.

The amalgam said it reiterated its call for resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the will and aspiration of its people as the only way to bring peace in the region.

It also extended greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary. “It regrets that the appeal for deferring the strike could not be deferred as requested by our Sikh brethren due to the severity of events felt by all people of Kashmir. It is unfortunate that for all communities, the joy of celebratory occasions is lost in midst of human tragedies,” it said

“Hurriyat calls upon people to continue to speak against injustices and violence in Kashmir . Despite arrests, house detentions and severe curbs on leadership and political activists , they stand firmly with the people and the political struggle,” it added.

