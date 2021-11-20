Bar Assn demands probe by sitting HC judge

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Friday appreciated the public response to the peaceful protest strike against the civilian killings in Kashmir, especially of three civilians including Dr Mudusir Gul, Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Aamir in Hyderpora.
“The magisterial probe ordered by the LG Manoj Sinha is no answer. It requires a judicial enquiry by a sitting high court judge,” the HCBA demanded.
“This is not only a demand by the JKCBA but a public demand which is just and reasonable. Right to life and liberty under Art 21 of the Constitution of India is a pillarstone in the constitutional scheme and no person can be deprived of his life and liberty except in due course of law. Hyderpora killings are extrajudicial killings by all stretches of law. JKHCBA reiterate its solidarity with the victim families in their fight for justice,” the association said.
