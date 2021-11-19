Two Covid deaths with 223 daily cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported while daily cases saw a surge with Jammu and Kashmir recording 223 new positive cases of COVID-19.
An official bulletin said that dead include one each from Kashmir and Jammu and 191 fresh cases were reported from Kashmir and 32 from Jammu.
Moreover, 153 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 18from Jammu Division and 135 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 74 cases, Baramulla reported 54 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 19cases, Kupwara reported 15 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case,Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported 14 cases, Kulgamreported no case while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported 09 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported 05 cases, Reasi reported 05 cases while as Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 44,588 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,60,59,528, it added.